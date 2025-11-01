Mobile phone service centre in Noida duped of ₹78 lakh after falling for fake email

Noida: An authorised service partner of a Chinese mobile manufacturing company was allegedly duped of ₹78.9 lakh in Noida, police said. A case has been registered (File photo)

Police said the complainant, who did not wish to be identified, is posted as a finance manager at the service partner’s Sector 59 office.

The complainant told the police: “The service partner is involved in business with the mobile manufacturer, and would often make online payments to the manufacturer for purchasing genuine mobile phone parts.”

“We used to receive payment-related emails on our official IDs. On September 19, our company received an email for a payment, directing us to change the manufacturer’s bank account details in our database” added the complainant.

Police said that assuming the email was sent by the phone manufacturer, the service partner made a payment of ₹78.9 lakh from their Bengaluru bank account. “Later, when the service partner informed the manufacturer about the transaction, the latter informed them that no such payment had been received, and the service partner had likely been scammed,” said a police officer.

The officer added, “Subsequently, when the service partner checked the transaction details, it was found that they had received the email from another ID, which read similar to the manufacturer’s email address.”

“On the complaint of the finance manager, a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered at Cybercrime Branch police station,” SHO Ranjeet Singh said, adding that further investigation is underway.