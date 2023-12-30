close_game
News / Cities / Others / Modi has visited Ayodhya maximum times as PM: Yogi

Modi has visited Ayodhya maximum times as PM: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Dec 30, 2023 09:36 PM IST

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the PM who has visited Ayodhya maximum number of times,” the chief minister said.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to make Ayodhya the most beautiful city of the world, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at a public meeting here on Saturday after PM inaugurated a number of development projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath wave their hands to the crowed during rally at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday December 30, 2023. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath wave their hands to the crowed during rally at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday December 30, 2023. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

“The warm welcome extended to PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya reflects the New Ayodhya,” he added.

“Earlier, people even hesitated to talk about Ayodhya,” Yogi Adityanath added.

“Modiji’s vision has paved the way for a new identity for Uttar Pradesh and heritage cities like Ayodhya,” he asserted.

“The Prime Minister has gifted Ayodhya development projects, infrastructure, and connectivity,” he said

“The Prime Minister also initiated a programme to link Ayodhya to Mata Sita’s birthplace,” the chief minister added.

While Lord Ram is believed to have arrived in Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman during the Treta Yug, the Prime Minister gave the gift of an international airport to the people of Ayodhya today (Saturday), he further said.

Adityanath also said PM Modi had named the Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki, who introduced Lord Ram to the world through the Ramayan.

“After January 22 (consecration of Ram Lalla idol) in Ayodhya, the country and the world must have a new experience of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’,” he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya Scindia, General (retd) VK Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.

The other prominent guests included Uttar Pradesh BJP president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, UP ministers Surya Pratap Shahi , Jitin Prasad, Dayashankar Singh, Jaiveer Singh, Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh and BJP MLAs from Ayodhya.

