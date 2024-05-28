Modi-Shah, Kharge-Rahul and Naveen Patnaik to step up poll campaign in Odisha

With the final phase of polling ending on May 30 evening, heavyweight campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik have stepped up their campaigns and public meetings. Polling officials check EVMs and other voting materials at a distribution centre in Odisha. (CEO Odisha-X)

PM Modi will address three election rallies in the state on May 29, while Union home minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday address a meeting at Chandabali assembly seat from where state BJP president Manmohan Samal is contesting; Shah will also be in Panikoili in Korei assembly constituency, and Nimapara.

State BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said PM Modi will address his first public meeting in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituency at 12.30pm, followed by a meeting at Remuna under Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. His last public meeting will be held at Birua ground in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

On Monday, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed meetings in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, while Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed four meetings in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will hold a roadshow at Bahanaga under Soro Assembly segment of Balasore parliamentary seat, where a year ago, a triple train tragedy took the lives of 296 passengers. He will also address a rally at Mahakalpada and hold a roadshow at Biridi under Tirtol assembly constituency.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address separate meetings on Wednesday and Friday. Congress’ Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said Kharge will address election meetings at Balasore and Bhadrak on Wednesday while Rahul will address a meeting in Simulia of Balasore district.