Moga MC dumping untreated solid waste into 2 water bodies

In complete disregard for the environment and health of residents, Moga municipal corporation (MC) is throwing untreated solid waste into two water bodies in Landhe Ke village. One of the water bodies is located just 200-ft away from a local school and 50-ft away from a private hospital and Dera Beas.

The school and hospital authorities had lodged a complaint with the MC commissioner in March 12 but to no avail.

Area councilor Harwinder Kaur Gill, who owes allegiance to the Akali Dal, said, “On Tuesday, residents had intercepted the Moga MC vehicles in a bid to stop them from discarding garbage into the seasonal pond; however, the civil body staff took the garbage to another pond and dumped it there.”

Gill further said that MC staff has been dumping waste into the pond for the last three months. “Some residents, including the authorities of the school, hospital and Dera Beas located nearby, had approached the higher authorities but no corrective measures were taken,” said the councillor.

Pawan Kumar Bansal, the director of LLR International Public School, which is located close to the pond, said, “Around 1,000 students study here. The unscientific dumping of garbage here will leave them prone to several diseases.”

Dr Rajiv Gupta, member of the hospital’s management, said, “Due to the foul smell from the dump, it has become difficult for us to breathe. It especially worrying as we have patients here and the area has become a breeding ground for flies, which may transmit more diseases.”

Dr Gupta further said, “We have taken up the matter with the MC commissioner and brought it to the notice of the deputy commissioner through the local unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).”

Beant Singh, a farmer of Landhe Ke village said, “This seasonal pond used to help us save our yield from waterlogging during monsoon. Now, it has been filled up with garbage. All the water will now collect in our fields. We recently also saw a fire outbreak here at the dump recently.”

Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans, said, “Treated waste is being used for landfill here. If untreated waste is being dumped, it is a violation. I will look into the matter immediately.”

MC commissioner Anita Darshi, said, “The authorised dumping site of the civic body is at Dhalleke village in Moga. But I am not aware that the garbage is being dumped at Landh Ke village. I will immediately get it checked.”