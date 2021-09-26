Moga mining contractor booked for illegal sale of stored sand

Moga Tightening the grip against illegal sand mining on the Sutlej riverbed, Moga Police have registered a case of theft against MS and Rana Company Kot Ise Khan, an official mining contractor, for selling its stored sand, without following the legal procedure. The company has also been booked under the Sand Mining Act. Over the past week, this is the third case that the district police have registered against illegal mining.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said a mining quarry of Pipli village had been allotted to MS and Rana Company Kot Ise Khan. “Due to the monsoon, the company had stored its sand at Sherpur Taiba village with the permission of the mining department. Company officials, however, were found to be selling sand in an illegal manner at the site,” the SSP added.

“The owner and worker were selling sand without weighing, without issuing computerised slips and without clicking the pictures of vehicles. Further investigation is on” he added.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act has been registered against the firm.

On September 19, the Moga Police had busted an illegal sand mining racket with the arrest of eight men Sherpur Taiba village. They had also recovered eight vehicles, including five tractor-trailers and tippers loaded with sand and three earthmoving machines. On September 23, police had recovered a tractor-trolley loaded with sand from Dharmakot, with the driver fleeing the spot. All three cases were registered at Dharamkot police station.