Mohali administration revokes immigration consultancy firm’s licence
The Mohali administration on Tuesday revoked the licence of an immigration consultancy firm for hiding fees and client information.
Mohali additional district magistrate (ADM) Amaninder Kaur Brar said Allied Education Consultant, Phase 2, was issued a travel agency licence for two years that expired in June 2021.
She said a letter was sent to the firm’s official address for a report on the fees charged and the services rendered by it, along with information of clients, but there was no response.
When notices were issued via registered mail, these were returned with the remark “No such person resides in this place”.
As such, the firm’s licence was revoked with immediate effect under Section 6 (1) (e) of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012.
Coaching centre’s permit suspended
In another case, the licence of an IELTS coaching centre in Phase 3B2, operating under the name Downtown Overseas Consultancy and Coaching Institute, was suspended for 90 days for similar violations.
The ADM in her order stated the firm’s licence was valid till November 13, 2024 and it has been given 15 days to respond why the licence should not be revoked.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
