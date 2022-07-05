Mohali administration revokes immigration consultancy firm’s licence

The Mohali administration on Tuesday revoked the licence of an immigration consultancy firm for hiding fees and client information.

Mohali additional district magistrate (ADM) Amaninder Kaur Brar said Allied Education Consultant, Phase 2, was issued a travel agency licence for two years that expired in June 2021.

She said a letter was sent to the firm’s official address for a report on the fees charged and the services rendered by it, along with information of clients, but there was no response.

When notices were issued via registered mail, these were returned with the remark “No such person resides in this place”.

As such, the firm’s licence was revoked with immediate effect under Section 6 (1) (e) of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012.

Coaching centre’s permit suspended

In another case, the licence of an IELTS coaching centre in Phase 3B2, operating under the name Downtown Overseas Consultancy and Coaching Institute, was suspended for 90 days for similar violations.

The ADM in her order stated the firm’s licence was valid till November 13, 2024 and it has been given 15 days to respond why the licence should not be revoked.