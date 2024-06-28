Mohali: GMADA seeks waste mgmt reports from realty developers

Amid the ongoing garbage disposal crisis in the city, GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar on Friday held a meeting with promoters having real estate projects in Mohali and sought waste management reports from them at the next meeting on July 5. The areas under GMADA include Aerocity, IT City, Wave Estate, TDI, GILCO, Sectors 88, 89, 90, 91, 104 and 105, and Balongi. (HT File Photo/for representation only)

Informing the promoters that GMADA was already taking steps to redress the issue of garbage disposal in its area, Kumar asked them to adopt similar measures on priority for proper disposal of waste in their projects.

The areas under GMADA include Aerocity, IT City, Wave Estate, TDI, GILCO, Sectors 88, 89, 90, 91, 104 and 105, and Balongi.

Informing them at dumping of garbage at the Phase 8-B landfill had been stalled in view of recent orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, he shared that while two Resource Management Centres (RMC) for garbage management, one each in Aerocity and Sector 88-89, were being constructed, work to construct another RMC at IT City will start soon.

The chief administrator suggested to all present in the meeting to pay special attention towards door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of the waste and finally its disposal at the landfill site. He suggested them to rope in vendors who are already executing the work of garbage disposal.

Kumar also cautioned the promoters to refrain from disposing garbage in low-lying areas and in or around any choe as the monsoon season was on the advent and this may result into contamination of the choe as well as spread of epidemics.

Any activity of dumping the garbage in open pits or choes would invite penalty from the development authority, he said.

While assuring the promoters that the authority was open to any suggestions on disposal of garbage, the chief administrator exhorted them to work with responsibility and assist GMADA in addressing the issue so that the city residents do not face any inconvenience. He said littered surroundings gave a bad reflection of the city and it was the collective duty of GMADA and the promoters to ensure that the area remained livable and there was no damage to the environment.