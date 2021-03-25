More private hospitals resuming Covid treatment in Lucknow

Private hospitals are resuming the treatment of Covid patients in the state capital in line with government directives due to a rise in coronavirus infection cases. The Era Medical College became the latest to join the list on Thursday with the admission of about a dozen Covid patients.

Covid wards are also active at the Mayo, Chandan and Vidya Atharv Hospitals in the city. While Charak Hospital will start the Covid facility from April 10, Prasad Hospital, Integral, Vivekananda Polyclinic and TS Mishra Hospital will do so from April 1.

This was decided in a meeting that the district administration held with the private hospitals on Thursday to review the facilities at these hospitals. The hospitals were also asked to motivate the treated Covid patients to donate plasma.

About a week ago, the Era Medical College administration was asked to keep the infrastructure and the staff ready in accordance with the protocol of a level-3 (L-3) Covid hospital.

The medical college had admitted Covid patients on a total of 420 beds in 2020. When the number of coronavirus cases went down, it was allowed to run non-Covid facilities in a full-fledged manner. But the college was told that if required, they would have to run Covid services again.

Nevertheless, the college will run non-Covid facilities also. The Covid facility, along with its entry, has been kept separate from the non-Covid facilities on the campus.

“We had treated over 3,000 Covid patients till now and we are prepared once again,” said Dr MMA Faridi, principal of the college.

He said, “Covid is not new for us. We have trained doctors and other staff and we aim to treat all patients coming here.”

“Private hospitals have played a key role in the management of Covid patients and with the cases rising, private sector hospitals are ready to cooperate,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Lucknow.