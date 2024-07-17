MP Ujjwal Raman raises people’s concern with energy minister

Taking note of the frequent power cuts in the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj, Congress MP from Allahabad seat Ujjwal Raman Singh had a telephonic conversation with the Uttar Pradesh minister of energy and urban development AK Sharma and apprised him about the plight of lakhs of farmers and residents of trans-Yamuna region. (Pic for representation)

The minister stated that due to gap in demand and supply, there’s a problem and soon there will be improvement in power supply situation in the area, said Ujjwal Raman.

Ujjwal Raman called up the minister after frequent visits to his constituency of the trans-Yamuna region of the district for the past 10 days.

During the visits, he was apprised by locals about power cuts ranging from 15-18 hours each day in the region. The trans-Yamuna region consists of areas like Meja, Karachhana, Shankargarh and Koraon.

The locals also informed the MP that besides causing unbearable conditions, the long hours of unannounced power-cuts during summers was also affecting farming in the entire belt.

At this time of the year, paddy crop is sown. However, due to scarcity of rain, farmers are forced to depend upon irrigation facilities, but due to lack of regular electricity supply, fields could not be irrigated properly, the MP shared.