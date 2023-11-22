close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / MPCB initiates study on indoor air quality in city

MPCB initiates study on indoor air quality in city

ByYogesh Naik
Nov 22, 2023 09:34 AM IST

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board is inviting bids for a study on indoor air quality in Mumbai, focusing on non-attainment areas and critically impacted regions. The study aims to develop best practices for better indoor air quality.

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has invited bids for a study titled “Environments in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) representative of Maharashtra State with Special Reference to Non-Attainment Areas & Critically/Severely Impacted Areas and Formulation of Best Practices for Better Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).”

HT Image
HT Image

V N Motghare, the joint director of MPCB (air), highlighted the need for a detailed plan, stating, “We want to develop some urban indoor air pollution guidelines. We will study cinema halls, schools, malls, local trains, bus, restaurants, offices residences, and critically polluted areas like Mahul and Navi Mumbai and will study 700 to 800 places. This is the first time, MPCB is doing such a survey.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Motghare emphasised the importance of developing best practices for indoor air quality. The study, with an estimated cost of 20 lakh, is open for bids until December 5. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) addresses outdoor air pollution, the MPCB is actively focusing on interior areas within the MMR, setting air pollution control norms for the entire state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out