Mumbai Metro to extend services from Monday
Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) will extend its Metro-1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) services from Monday (January 18). While the number of trains will be increased from 200 to 230, entry will also be eased for commuters as gates at both ends of the stations at Saki Naka, Marol Naka, Chakala and Western Express Highway (WEH) will be opened.
The first train will leave Versova at 7.50am, while that from Ghatkopar is scheduled for 8.15am. The last train from Ghatkopar will leave at 10.15pm, while the last service from Versova will be at 9.50pm.
After the lockdown restrictions were lifted, Metro-1 services resumed in October and trains were operated between 8.30am and 8.30pm. The timings were extended in December to 7.50am from Versova and 8.15am from Ghatkopar. The last trains were scheduled at 9.15 pm from Ghatkopar and 8.50pm from Versova.
Officials from MMOPL had earlier said that the services would be increased based on the number of commuters. Currently, the daily ridership on Metro-1 is around 70,000.
In March, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city, close to 4.5 lakh commuters travelled by Metro-1 on weekdays. Sources said unless the suburban railway services resume for all, the Metro ridership will remain low.
Bicycles at more Metro stations from Saturday
Mumbai Metro-1 authorities will extend bicycle services to Versova Metro station from Saturday. The services were started at Jagruti Nagar Metro station last year. Sources said that the facility will be extended to more stations in the coming weeks.
