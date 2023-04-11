Heroin worth 5.85 cr seized in Mizoram; one Myanmar national arrested: Police

Over 1.11 kg of heroin worth ₹5.58 crore was seized by authorities from Champhai District of Mizoram on Tuesday, police said. Police said the accused confessed to have brought the drugs on a bike from Tiddim, Myanmar. (Getty images)

A CID (SB) team recovered 100 soap cases of heroin and arrested a Myanmar national found carrying the contraband.

The accused has been identified and is a resident of Sakawrlam, Tiddim in Myanmar.

Police said the accused confessed to have brought the drugs on a bike from Tiddim, Myanmar.

Also Read:5 lakh Yaba tablets worth ₹50 cr seized from a house in Assam Cachar district

The accused was handed over to Champhai police station for further investigations into the case.

In a similar incident on April 3, the Assam police had seized 5 lakh Yaba tablets worth ₹50 crore from a house in Cachar district and arrested two persons adding that the consignment had come from Myanmar through Mizoram, and it was supposed to be sent to other Indian states.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said that police had launched a search operation based on specific information.