Myanmar resident arrested in Mizoram with large cache of firearms

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles and local police in a joint operation arrested a Myanmar national and seized a large cache of firearms near India-Myanmar international border in Mizoram on Saturday, officials said.d. Police haven’t revealed the identity of the arrested person. (Representative Image)

Assam Rifles officials said that based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched in Champhai district where the firearms were recovered.

“A large cache of weapons and ammunition siezed during a joint operation in Zokhawthar village near the Mizoram-Myanmar border,” the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

“The Assam Rifles apprehended a Myanmar national for possessing the illegal arms and ammunition”, the statement added.

The Police Department of Mizoram’s Champhai district said that they recovered an M4 Assault Rifle with a magazine, a German Pistol with a magazine, two double barrel rifles, two single barrel rifles, 20 rounds of 5.56 mm, six rounds of 9 mm, and two helmets.

Police said that the person has been arrested under several sections of the Arms Act 1959 and The Foreigners Act, 1946. “He’ll be produced before the court after initial investigation,” officials said. However, they didn’t reveal the identity of the arrested person.