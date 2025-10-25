Naag Nathaiya Leela performed in Vns with traditional fervour

Amidst chants of Har Har Mahadev, Damaru beats resonating through surroundings and hundreds of people at Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi, Naag Nathaiya Leela was performed in the Ganga on Saturday.

An artiste dressed up as Lord Sri Krishna, jumped on the hood of Kalia Naag in the Ganga (which is considered as Yamuna for a few minutes of the enactment).

A similar view of the Yamuna was created at the ghat by installing a tree-like structure, which Lord Krishna climbed and jumped on the hood of Kalia Naag while playing the flute.

All the devotees at the ghats chanted Har Har Mahadev. Naag Nathaiya Leela left people enthralled. The sound of Damrus resounded, bells rang and Shri Krishna appeared riding on the snake’s hood. The erstwhile royal family members also watched the Naag Nathaiyya.

According to Sankatmochan Temple chief priest, prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, the enactment was first carried out around 500 years ago. Goswami Tulsidas had started it in Varanasi. Since then, it is organised at Tulsi Ghat every year by Akhada Goswami Tulsidas.

Separate barricades were put up for men and women at Tulsi Ghat. Entry to Rewa Ghat was closed at 2 pm, and 400 police personnel were deployed for security.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal and UPCC chief Ajay Rai were among those who watched the Leela.

Legend has it that Lord Krishna performed this Leela in the Yamuna at Kalidah Ghat in Vrindavan and subdued Kalia.