Nagaland: Chief of NSCN-U outfit involved in Naga peace talks impeached

The Unification faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-U) has impeached its top leader and general secretary N Kitovi Zhimomi on alleged grounds of authoritarian functioning, financial mishandling, incompetence and lack of focus towards the organisation. The decision for removal of N Kitovi Zhimomi from the organisation was taken during an emergency meeting. (HT sourced photo)

Zhimomi is also the convenor of the working committee of a conglomerate of seven Naga national political groups (NNPGs) with whom the Government of India signed the agreed position in 2017 to resolve the long-standing Naga political issue.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The decision for removal of Zhimomi from the organisation was taken during an emergency meeting at the NSCN-U designated camp Khehoyi on Sunday.

Copies of the meeting decision and declaration widely being circulated in social media platforms mention that the house had also unanimously elected Alezo Venuh, who has been holding the charge of “envoy to the collective leadership”, as Zhimomi’s successor in the organisation as the general secretary.

Also Read: Nagaland governor seeks solution to Naga issue in spirit of ‘give and take’

Venuh will officially take over at a function in Khehoyi on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

The above people also told HT that the motion for a change of guard in the group was set gradually.

Given his standing in the Naga nationalist movement which dates back to the 1980s, they said Zhimomi is expected to either join one of the existing groups or form and lead one along with his loyalists.

On whether his impeachment would affect the ongoing peace process, the above people did not comment on the same.

According to them, the NNPGs consist of multiple groups, and they can appoint another leader in Zhimomi’s place as the convenor of the working committee.

It may be mentioned that the new NSCN-U leader Venuh has also been serving under the NNPGs panel as a coordinator.