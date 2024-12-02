Narrow escape for UP minister Nandi as convoy meets with accident

Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ narrowly escaped a road accident late Saturday night near Kantey in Basti district. UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (File photo)

The incident occurred when a police escort vehicle in his convoy collided with a tractor-trolley, causing injuries to three CRPF personnel and triggering a panic-like situation. Senior officials promptly rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations.

The accident took place around 9.30pm when the minister was travelling to Lucknow from Gorakhpur after attending the foundation day celebrations of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

The minister’s car was following the police escort vehicle when the latter came to an abrupt halt. The driver of the minister’s car managed to apply the brakes in time, avoiding a collision. However, three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the mishap. Two of them, identified as Jai Prakash and Phool Singh, were referred to Lucknow for further treatment due to serious injuries.

Circle officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari stated that the accident was caused by negligence and the sudden appearance of a tractor-trolley from the opposite direction. He confirmed that the injured CRPF personnel were given emergency treatment at a private hospital before being transferred to Lucknow.

ADM Pritipal Singh Chauhan added that two of the injured jawans suffered injuries to their heads and limbs.

The minister supervised the rescue operations and personally visited the hospital to ensure proper care to the injured personnel.