Nashik couple suicide in Goa: Days after husband’s death, wife succumbs

Barely a week after her husband succumbed to a joint suicide attempt, a 22-year-old woman breathed her last after the couple from Maharashtra consumed poison to end their lives alleging opposition from their families to their marriage.

The newlywed couple from Nashik in Maharashtra arrived in Goa by train on November 1 and were staying at a guest house in south Goa’s Colva when they took unwell and were rushed to the hospital.

While the husband succumbed the following day, the wife who was conscious told the police in a statement that they decided to end their lives following opposition from their families to the relationship.

Colva police inspector Filomeno Costa said the couple was found unconscious in the room by a guest house staffer.

Costa said that the precise circumstances around the couple’s decision to commit suicide and the nature of the opposition by their families are still unclear.

