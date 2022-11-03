Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Newlyweds from Nashik attempt to die by suicide in Goa hotel; husband dies

Newlyweds from Nashik attempt to die by suicide in Goa hotel; husband dies

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Colva police inspector Filomeno Costa said the couple in their early twenties reached Goa earlier this week and were staying at a guest house in south Goa’s Colva.

Police said the woman survived the suicide attempt and has spoken about the reason that drove them to take the extreme step (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PANAJI: A young couple from Nashik attempted to die by suicide in a Goa hotel allegedly over opposition from their families to their wedding a few months earlier, police said on Thursday. The man, a 21-year-old, died but his wife, 22, survived the attempt and is being under treatment.

Colva police inspector Filomeno Costa said the couple came to Goa by train earlier this week and were staying at a guest house in south Goa’s Colva.

Costa said the couple stayed in the room on Wednesday and consumed a poisonous substance. They were found unconscious in the room by a guest house staffer and taken to the hospital where the man died.

“The woman told the police that they were facing opposition to their marriage from their parents, which is why they decided to take the extreme step. We have contacted the families and informed them about the incident,” Costa added.

The police officer added that the precise circumstances around the couple’s attempt to take their lives and the nature of the opposition by their families are still unclear.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Sign out