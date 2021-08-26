National Deworming Day observed in Ludhiana

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, civil surgeon, Ludhiana said that National Deworming Day was observed under the direction of health minister Balvir Singh Sidhu to rid children of stomach worms and make them healthy.

Dr Ahluwalia, civil surgeon at GMSSS, Cemetery Road, inaugurated the event. All children between the ages of 1 to 19 years will be given albendazole tablets as a part of the campaign. She said that children between the ages of two to 19 years will be given full tablets, and children between the ages of 1 to 2 years will be given half a tablet of Albendazole.

CII Foundation, SPS Hospital conduct free Covid vax drive

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Foundation, in association with SPS Hospital, conducted a Covid-19 vaccination drive across rural locations in Raikot, Doraha, Samrala, and Sahnewal.

A total of six camps were organised in Jalaldiwal village and Bassian at Raikot, Ghulal village at Samrala, Guru Nanak National College at Doraha, and Gurudwara Reru Sahib at Sahnewal.

A total of 3,500 beneficiaries were vaccinated during the free vaccination drive which was initiated on the occasion of Independence Day.

Himanshu Gupta, SDM, Raikot, inaugurated the two vaccination camps in Jalaldiwal village and Bassian village at Raikot on August 15. Vikramjeet Singh Pandhey, SDM, Samrala and Navdeep Goyal, tehsildar, Samrala, inaugurated the camp in Ghulal village, Samrala, on August 16. Mankanwal Singh Chahal, SDM, Payal, inaugurated the two-day camp in Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, on August 17.

Vineet Kumar, SDM Ludhiana (East), and Palwinder Singh, tehsildar, Sahnewal, inaugurated the camp at Gurudwara Reru Sahib, Sahnewal, on August 25.

Ashpreet Sahni, chairman, CII, Ludhiana Zone, informed that a total of 3,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine have been made available for the benefit of the residents of the rural areas.