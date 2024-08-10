Nature Index Ranking: DDU varsity ranked first among state universities

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya DDU Gorakhpur University on Saturday topped the Nature Index Ranking among Uttar Pradesh universities. Expressing pleasure over achievement, vice-chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon said, “These achievements are a testament to the exceptional work of our faculty, researchers, and students. We are honoured by these recognitions and remain committed to advancing our academic and research endeavours.” The DDU Gorakhpur University campus in Gorakhpur (HT File Photo)

University officials said DDU Gorakhpur university had been accredited with an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and had also secured notable positions in the QS Asia University. The university also holds Category 1 status from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The media cell in-charge revealed that the university had received significant support of ₹100 crore under the MERU (Multidisciplinary Education and Research University) PM USHA scheme.

This funding is set to enhance the university’s research and educational infrastructure further. University officials claimed that in Nature Index Ranking two UP state universities, DDU Gorakhpur University and Lucknow University have been able to make the prestigious ranking.

They said current contributions to the Nature Index Ranking include research in Chemistry, supported by three publications in Physics journals such as the European Physical Journal C, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, and The Astrophysical Journal. Additionally, the Chemistry ranking includes one publication in Organic Letters.