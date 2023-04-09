Prayagraj: Seven cattle smugglers held, 60 animals rescued

In a major breakthrough, the Nawabganj police rescued 60 cattle and arrested seven smugglers in two separate raids on Sunday. The animals were cruelly stuffed in containers and were being taken for slaughter, police said. In a separate raid near Andhiari village, a police team intercepted another container carrying 32 animals of which four were found dead. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted a container near Brahadgram village. The container was found loaded with 28 cattle. Four cattle smugglers in the truck were nabbed who were identified as Guddu Pal and Nanhu of Kaushambi and Hakim and Salman of Lakhimpur district. Cash worth ₹14550 and mobile phones were also recovered from them.

In a separate raid near Andhiari village, a police team intercepted another container carrying 32 animals of which four were found dead. Three cattle smugglers identified as Mohd Salman of Lakhimpur Kheri, Majeed of Rae Bareli and Ali Jan of Sitapur were nabbed and cash worth ₹16750 and mobile phones were recovered from them.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against the arrested accused under Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Animal Cruelty Act. Some of the accused had been arrested earlier for the same offence, police said.