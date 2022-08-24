NCR’s Prayagraj div ends parcel bookings at five stns

The officials of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) have decided to close down the facility of booking parcels at five railway stations of the division on account of no takers for the service.

The railway parcel service has been completely stopped at these five stations, Manikpur, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Shikohabad and Kanpur Anwarganj due to no parcel booking for many years, informed NCR officials.

In such a situation, the railway officials, after much brainstorming decided to end the parcel facility at all the five stations.

To keep the service functional, the railway personnel were engaged in three shifts for parcel booking at these railway stations. Along with this, railway employees were also deployed for loading and unloading of the consignment brought for booking, they added.

At present, preparations are also underway to end this facility at some more railway stations where there are very few bookings, said officials aware of the proposed move.

Public relations officer (PRO), Prayagraj division, Amit Singh confirmed the complete closure of parcel service at five stations. He said that there was no booking of parcels at these stations. The facility was closed after following the proper process including setting up of committee and its recommendation for the same, he added.

Meanwhile, general manager of NCR, Pramod Kumar after reviewing more than 2000 projects implemented in NCR, has instructed to form a committee of railway officers to check the quality of work and the level of supervision, to get better work done. This committee will present its report on every aspect of the projects. The works include passenger amenities, road safety works including road over bridge, road under bridge, computerisation, electrification, technology up-gradation, track renewal etc.

The GM while reviewing the works which have been physically completed and are yet to be closed on account of paper formalities, instructed to expedite the procedural formalities. The need to expedite the ongoing work was stressed by the GM. He has said that the quality of work should be of highest order and level of supervision needs to be the topmost.