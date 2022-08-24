NCR’s Prayagraj div ends parcel bookings at five stns
The railway parcel service has been completely stopped at these five stations, Manikpur, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Shikohabad and Kanpur Anwarganj due to no parcel booking for many years
The officials of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) have decided to close down the facility of booking parcels at five railway stations of the division on account of no takers for the service.
In such a situation, the railway officials, after much brainstorming decided to end the parcel facility at all the five stations.
To keep the service functional, the railway personnel were engaged in three shifts for parcel booking at these railway stations. Along with this, railway employees were also deployed for loading and unloading of the consignment brought for booking, they added.
At present, preparations are also underway to end this facility at some more railway stations where there are very few bookings, said officials aware of the proposed move.
Public relations officer (PRO), Prayagraj division, Amit Singh confirmed the complete closure of parcel service at five stations. He said that there was no booking of parcels at these stations. The facility was closed after following the proper process including setting up of committee and its recommendation for the same, he added.
Meanwhile, general manager of NCR, Pramod Kumar after reviewing more than 2000 projects implemented in NCR, has instructed to form a committee of railway officers to check the quality of work and the level of supervision, to get better work done. This committee will present its report on every aspect of the projects. The works include passenger amenities, road safety works including road over bridge, road under bridge, computerisation, electrification, technology up-gradation, track renewal etc.
The GM while reviewing the works which have been physically completed and are yet to be closed on account of paper formalities, instructed to expedite the procedural formalities. The need to expedite the ongoing work was stressed by the GM. He has said that the quality of work should be of highest order and level of supervision needs to be the topmost.
UP’s largest biogas plant to come up in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh's largest biogas plant, with a feedstock capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is coming up in Barsana town of Mathura district, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday. “With the operation of this plant, being set up in collaboration with Barsana-based the state, cow shelter Shri Mataji Gaushala will become one of the major contributors to bio-energy in the country,” he said.
PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters. PMC with the help of Centre for Environment Education has started an annual awareness programme covering schools under the Swachh Survey 2023. The civic body on Tuesday organised a three-day workshop for teachers appointed as nodal officer by their school. The population of students in the city is around 10 per cent.
Swargate-Katraj metro extension plan awaits Centre’s approval: CM
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval. The 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj Metro underground route plan covers three stations though elected members demand one more station either near Bharati Vidyapeeth or at Balajinagar as there is no station between Padmavati and Katraj. The project, after the Centre's consent, is expected to be completed by April 2027.
50 piers installed in 6 months, work of Pune Metro Line 3 gains pace
The installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gained momentum as work for the 50th pier was completed on Monday at the Balewadi phata. The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and PMRDA on the basis of Public Private Partnership.
CM Shinde allocates ₹250 crore for land acquisition of Pune ring road project
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday announced that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition of the Pune ring road project, which is being executed by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation. The land acquisition will be carried out in 83 villages in six talukas of Pune district. The state government has set a budget of ₹1,500 crore for this ambitious project, of which, ₹250 crore has been allocated.
