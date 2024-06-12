 NEP at PRSU: 20% course revision for 4-yr UG, 1-yr PG prog on card - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
NEP at PRSU: 20% course revision for 4-yr UG, 1-yr PG prog on card

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 12, 2024 07:24 PM IST

A key feature of this change is that the fourth-year curriculum will be research-based, university officials said

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj and its 703 affiliated colleges will introduce four-year undergraduate (UG) and one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes, starting from the new academic session (2024-25). This initiative is part of the changes implemented under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which also involves modifying 20% of the UG-PG curricula.

PRSU campus in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)
PRSU campus in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

A key feature of this change is that the fourth-year curriculum will be research-based, university officials said.

Students who complete the four-year UG programme will be eligible for PhD admission, but they will need to undertake a year of coursework during the PhD programme, they added.

To facilitate these changes, the Board of Studies (BoS) of the university has initiated a series of meetings to revise the curricula for every UG and PG subject. An academic council meeting is scheduled to be held in the last week of June, where the revised curriculum will be officially approved, officials said.

Officials also said that from the new session, students who have completed three years degree programme (regular bachelor’s degree) from the university and wish to enroll in a PG course, will be admitted to the fourth year of the new UG course allowing them to earn an honours degree with research and then go on to graduate with a postgraduate degree in the fifth year under NEP-2020.

As part of this transition, the university administration is updating the curricula for the fourth and fifth years. BoS has already approved the curriculum revisions for many subjects, and changes for all subjects will be completed within the next 14 days.

Vice-chancellor, Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh, said that under the new national education policy, UG students will enter the fourth year, receive an honours degree with research, and be awarded a PG degree in the fifth year. The new curriculum will also include study of moral education and Indian traditions, along with research.

Students in the fourth year will complete a minor research project, and the final semester of the fifth year will be entirely dedicated to research work (dissertation), he added.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU was set up in 2016. It has 703 affiliated colleges, including 373 in Prayagraj, 79 in Kaushambi, 80 in Fatehpur, and 171 in Pratapgarh.

Other Cities
Follow Us On