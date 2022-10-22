Home / Cities / Others / NER women wrestlers shine in world championships

NER women wrestlers shine in world championships

others
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:52 AM IST

The two women won a silver and a bronze medal in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship now underway in Pontevedra, Spain

Winners of women’s wrestling championship in Spain, Ankush first from right and Manti first from left (HT Photo)
Winners of women’s wrestling championship in Spain, Ankush first from right and Manti first from left (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Two women wrestlers of N E Railways won the silver and bronze medal in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship now underway in Pontevedra, Spain.

Ashok Mishra, general manager, NE Railways, congratulated the winners and said that their achievement had made the organisation proud as sports persons of railways were doing well on the world stage.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, posted as TC in Lucknow, said that Anshu had won a silver medal in 50-kg category and Manti won bronze in the 57-kg championship.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out