New India Literacy Programme: 11 months on, survey work yet to begin in 36 U.P. dists

Illiterates, over the age of 15 years, are being identified in the entire state in a major exercise under the “Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram” or ‘New India Literacy Programme’ initiative being carried out using the survey app.

While nine districts are at the forefront of the survey, the task has not even started in 36 districts, and the progress has been found to be slow in the remaining 30, informs data available with the state government. This is when it is almost 11 months when the survey was initiated.

The centrally sponsored ‘New India Literacy Programme’ (NILP) for the implementation during five years (from 2022-23 to 2026-27) started on April 1, 2022. The programme aims to cover 5 crore learners during five years under Foundational Literacy and Numeracy component.

The programme has five objectives: foundational literacy and numeracy, critical life skills, vocational skills development, basic education and continuing education, informed a state senior education department official.

Various steps are being taken by the government for the effective implementation of the programme and the first step initiated is to identify the beneficiaries and volunteer teachers. Survey of beneficiaries and volunteer teachers (VTs) are being conducted by states/UTs using schools as the base.

Following a recent review of the progress made in this regard in Uttar Pradesh, it was revealed that mere nine districts have managed to perform satisfactorily till now which are Moradabad, Sitapur, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Farrukhabad, Rampur, Unnao, Faizabad and Bulandshahr.

A missive on behalf of director (literacy and alternate education) recently sent to all divisional assistant directors (basic education) and basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) by deputy director (literacy and alternate education) Shambhu Bhan Singh has conceded this, officials shared.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, concedes that the progress has been slow in the remaining 30 districts of the state including Meerut, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Hathras, Gonda, Bhadoi, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur among others while the task of survey has not even started in the remaining 36 districts including districts like Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Etah, Mau, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh.

“While dubbing this as a sorry and callous attitude, the missive has warned officials that unless the survey work gets undertaken as planned and instructed, action against such officials would be recommended to the state government,” another senior official of the education department confirmed.

