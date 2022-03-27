Newly inducted UP minister vows to work for improving the lot of weavers

Danish Azad Ansari, minister of state in the newly sworn Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP, said that he will make efforts to uplift the weavers by increasing their income, on Saturday. This he hoped to do by connecting the weavers to the online market.

Ansari, the lone Muslim minister in the Yogi government, is UP BJP minority wing general secretary. He has been associated with the BJP for over one-and-a-half decades.

“In future, more Muslims will join the BJP,” he said.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving me such a big opportunity to serve the people. I will work for development, following the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. I will make efforts to increase the income of weavers by connecting them to the online market, in order that their handloom products get international exposure and the weavers, who weave beautiful sarees and clothes, get good prices for their products,” Ansari said.

His father, Samimullah Ansari, is a master weaver. Since childhood, Danish has seen how hard his father used to work to make ends meet.

He said that the one district, one product, a flagship scheme started by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Yogi Government-1, was a good scheme. He will see how handloom products can benefit from the scheme.

Weavers in many districts, including Mau, Azamgarh and Varanasi make sarees across Eastern UP and other regions of the state. He will call on the weavers and try to address their problems.

Ansari doesn’t wish to disclose more about his plans as portfolios are yet to be allocated to ministers in the state. He says whatever duty will be assigned to him, he will discharge it with dedication and commitment.

He said that he would spread the light of education in the weaver community under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath because education is the only way to bring positive change, said Ansari, and added that whatever he achieved is because of education.

Ansari earned an MBA degree from IGNOU in 2020. Before that he completed Master of Total Quality Management and B Com from Lucknow University in 2012 and 2006, respectively.