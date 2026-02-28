NHAI plans flyover from Hero Honda Chowk to Rampura Chowk

Gurugram: The plan to construct an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Rampura Chowk is likely to take off soon, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued directions for initiating the process to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of the flyover. The GMDA also called for the construction of an additional stormwater drain (HT)

The decision was taken by NHAI chairperson, Santosh Kumar Yadav, during a meeting with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials in the last week of January, where a number of proposals related to Delhi-Jaipur highway, Sohna highway and Gurugram Pataudi road were also discussed in detail, said GMDA officials aware of the matter.

According to GMDA officials, during the meeting, it was submitted that heavy congestion is reported on the section between Hero Honda Chowk and the Dwarka expressway cloverleaf, which is aggravated by waterlogging every monsoon. It was also submitted that, after the operationalisation of the Dwarka expressway cloverleaf, the closure of U-turns at the Kherki Daula toll plaza was essential for the safety of road users, and that once the toll plaza is shifted, steps will have to be taken to ensure the movement of cross traffic.

Following the discussion, Yadav issued directions to prepare the DPR for the elevated stretch. “The elevated road project was discussed in detail during the meeting, and the proposal is likely to be taken up soon, but no directions in this regard have been issued,” a senior NHAI official aware of the matter said.

During the meeting, NHAI and GMDA officials also discussed a proposal to construct a drain or culvert at Narsinghpur to prevent waterlogging. The GMDA informed NHAI that it had floated tenders for the construction of a new drain from NH 48 to the section opposite the Sunbeam factory.

The GMDA also called for the construction of an additional stormwater drain. However, NHAI officials stated that constructing a culvert on the highway would require restricting traffic for a considerable period, which was not feasible.

The NHAI asked the GMDA to revise the proposed construction work so that it can be carried out without disrupting the traffic on the highway.

The Narsinghpur corridor on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula, is a major traffic bottleneck, as it becomes severely waterlogged during the monsoon due to overflow from the Badshahpur drain, causing prolonged traffic disruptions. GMDA had constructed a temporary drain last year to divert water from Narsinghpur to the Badshahpur drain and is now planning to make the diversion permanent.