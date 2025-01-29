NHAI to build flyover on key Gurugram stretch

Gurugram: In an attempt to reduce congestion on the busy stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, a six-lane surface road and a flyover will be constructed on the stretch by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) which is getting this work done said that they have already paid for shifting of utilities. The project to expand the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, which is 3.2 km in length was conceived in 2021, but due to non-availability of land and encroachments, the construction could not be started by the NHAI. (HT PHOTO)

An amount of ₹211 crore will be spent on this project, GMDA officials said. A meeting on the matter was chaired by Gurugram DC in which the project was reviewed recently.

Gurugram deputy commissioner, Ajay Kumar, on Tuesday said that estimates for shifting the utilities have been sought from different departments and soon work for shifting the sewage, water and electricity lines will be taken up. “This shifting of utilities is going to start soon and a review meeting in this regard was also held recently. The work will take around six months,” he said.

The project to expand the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, which is 3.2 km in length was conceived in 2021, but due to non-availability of land and encroachments, the construction could not be started by the highway authority.

The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is one of the busiest stretches in the city with traffic from national highways, Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway and Old Gurugram converging there. Frequent traffic jams and congestion during peak hours has led to demands from city residents for the expansion of the road or a flyover to be built on this stretch.

A senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter said that around six months are likely to be needed to shift the utilities and the authority has already paid a considerable amount of money to the NHAI for land acquisition for the project and shifting of utilities. “The demand raised by NHAI to construct a six-lane surface road and a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is ₹215 crore while the authority has approved an amount of ₹197 crore for this work. For shifting of utilities, an amount of ₹25 crore has already been released by GMDA and more funds will be released as soon as this project is on the priority list. However, the shifting of utilities is very heavy work as there are master pipelines and electricity lines passing through this stretch and it will take time to shift these,” the official said.

The project has been delayed also due to the fact that the state government had wanted an elevated road to be connected to this stretch but the proposal did not work out due to funding issues.

The Gurugram deputy commissioner also said that shifting of utilities is being taken up on priority with different agencies

Meanwhile, a government official said that NHAI officials had informed them that they were waiting for the funds to be transferred for shifting of utilities to take up the civil construction work. “No fresh tender needs to be called for this project as the existing contractor for Rewari-Pataudi highway can be asked to take up this project as the stretch is part of the national highway,” he said.