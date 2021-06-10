NIA likely to probe Banka madrassa blast

Patna

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe into the blast at a madrassa (seminary) in Banka district on Tuesday that killed an Imam (cleric) and left four others injured, officials said.

An NIA team is likely to visit the site, Noorie Islampur madrassa, on Friday.

A team of Bihar’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which visited the spot on Wednesday, had found a mini-LPG cylinder in good condition and a steel box in damaged condition. They suspect explosives could have been kept in the steel container, sources said.

Deputy inspector general (Bhagalpur range) Sujeet Kumar said the Banka police had initially registered an FIR (first information report) under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substance Act against unknown miscreants with the Town police station on the statement of its station house officer Sambhu Yadav.