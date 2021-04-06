NIELIT exam on Apr 11 amid corona spurt: LU in a fix

Lucknow Two Lucknow University professors have died and 20 teaching and non-teaching staff members have tested Covid positive, with several confined to home quarantine. Yet many LU professors, research scholars and staff members will be engaged in invigilation work for the coming National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) exam on April 11.

Amid the Covid -19 scare that has gripped Lucknow University campus and many affiliated degree colleges in recent times, about 30,000 students will appear for the NIELIT exam. Both candidates as well Lucknow University officials are worried as to how to implement Covid -19 protocol.

LU vice chancellor, Professor Alok Kumar Rai said, “We have just sent a letter to district magistrate Abhishek Prakash to close Lucknow University campus till Saturday as a number of teachers, assistant registrar and deputy registrar tested Covid positive recently. We have closed physical classes. But I believe that all our offices should be closed now.”

RB Singh of physics department, LU, who is taking care of the exam on the campus said, “The situation is alarming and I am in touch with officials. It is an all-India exam and in Lucknow alone 30,000 candidates will appear in it. We will take all possible precautions to ensure a safe examination.”

The university has already asked hostel inmates to vacate rooms and return home after spurt in corona cases. Those who went to home during Holi festival were asked to not return. If anyone could not vacate the hostel room, they may continue to stay but would not be allowed to step out of the hostel premises at their will, said chief provost Prof Nalini Pandey.

Another Covid death

Padma Shri Prof BK Shukla, dean, faculty of Arts, succumbed to Covid -19 at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Tuesday morning. He was 59. The Lucknow University Teacher’s Association (LUTA) has condoled his death. Last week, former controller of examination, Prof AK Sharma of the zoology department passed away due to Covid -19.