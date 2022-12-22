Night shelters in Gorakhpur inspected for ensuring adherence to Covid protocol

Following the directives of state government, the municipal corporation officials swung into action on Wednesday and made physical verification of night shelters in different parts of the city to ensure covid protocol.

Assistant municipal commissioner Mani Bhushan confirmed that directives issued by directorate of local bodies had been received here on Wednesday evening with guidelines to be implemented in night shelters. He said social distance, using of mask and regular sanitation of night shelters would be ensured.

Chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey said that a letter to follow the guidelines of covid control had been received in his office and the state government order is expected. He said there was nothing to worry as timely preventive measures would enable them to handle the situation with coordination from common people.

It is noteworthy that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials to make arrangements at night shelters in wake of cold wave and dense fog. Around one dozen night shelters are being operated in city area.

Ahead of Makar Sankranti and Khichadi mela, the guidelines of the health department to test, track and treat to restrict COVID-19 would be an uphill task for authorities, said an official on condition of anonymity.