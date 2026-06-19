Nine cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

Security forces on Friday arrested nine active cadres of different banned underground outfits from different locations of Manipur while one individual was rescued from a Myanmar-based armed group in the last 48 hours, officials said. The KCP (PWG) cadres were arrested from their respective residences of Imphal East district. (HT photo)

Officials said four cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) (KCP-PWG) faction and KCP (Meitei Fingang Lanmee) faction were arrested in connection with extortion, supply of illegal arms and other criminal activities on Thursday.

The KCP (PWG) cadres were arrested from their respective residences of Imphal East district including one who was involved in placing hand grenades at multiple locations within the district.

Also Read:Six cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

The cadres were identified as one Huidrom Palinba Singh alias Nanao (19) of Kongba Ucheckon, Pebam Roshan Singh (18) of Singjamei Pebiya Pundit Leikai, Nameirakpam Jitson Meitei (19) of Bashikhong Mamang Leikai, and Maimom Lemba Meitei (28) of Ningomthong Kitnapanung.

Additionally, one four-wheeler used by them in extortion-related activities was also recovered from the Ayangpalli area, Imphal East of Manipur.

In a separate operation, four cadres of banned underground outfit KCP (MFL) faction were also arrested from Manipur’s Kakching district on the same day.

Officials confirmed that they were arrested from their respective residences and they were involved in extortion and illegal supply of arms from different locations within Kakching district of Manipur.

The cadres were identified as Moirangthem Tondomba Singh alias Teme (44) of Arong Khunou Mayai Leikai, arrested from Arong Nongmaikhong, Wahengbam Inao Singh alias Jack (46) of Kakching Irum Mapal, arrested from his locality; Nongmaithem David Meitei (42) of Loushi ChingKakpham, arrested from Langathel, and Maibam Lokendro Singh (38) of Wabagai Thambal Chingya, arrested from his locality.

Besides, a statement issued by Manipur police stated that the overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours was normal.

Meanwhile, one active cadre of KCP (PWG) identified as one Hemam Laingam Meitei alias Ngamba (33) of Moirang Khoiru Mayai Leirak, Bishnupur district under Moirang police station was also arrested from his locality on Wednesday.

Additionally, security forces have rescued a resident of B. Bongjang Village, Moreh, Tengnoupal district identified as Ngamsom Baite (50) from Moreh Gate number 1 under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Thursday.

Officials confirmed that he was allegedly abducted from his village by suspected cadres of a Myanmar-based armed group Pyusawhti (PSH). Baite has been handed over to his family members after following necessary procedures.