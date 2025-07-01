Nine-month-old abducted girl recovered, 2 arrested

A nine-month-old girl was recovered and two accused were arrested by the Mathura police on Tuesday. The two accused had lifted the sleeping child and attempted to hand it over to a childless woman for money, but the deal did not materialise. Two accused in police custody of Mathura police on Tuesday (HT Photo)

“A case was registered under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused at Jait police station of Mathura district on the complaint of kidnapping of a nine month old girl child, sleeping with parents, from the footpath near Chandrodaya temple, alongside Chatkara Vrindavan Marg, on the night of June 26,” said SSP, Mathura, Shlok Kumar, at a press conference, in Mathura, on Tuesday.

“The team of SOG, surveillance and police reviewed at least 300 CCTV footage beside electronic surveillance and manual inputs and successfully recovered the nine-month-old child on Tuesday. Two of the accused, Vishnu and Naresh, were arrested and the motorcycle used by them in the kidnapping was recovered,” said the SSP.

“The accused revealed that Vishnu was asked for adoption of a girl child by a relative. The accused kidnapped this child but the woman refused to adopt her because she wanted a newly born child,” the SSP stated.

“The accused then left the girl with a known woman while stating that the girl was an orphan and she should take care of her. The woman agreed to keep the child but stressed on legal compliance of the process for adoption. The accused were not prepared for this and thus planned to move to Delhi to dispose of the child but were arrested by Mathura police, who had been on the look-out for them, on Tuesday’ said the SSP.