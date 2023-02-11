Nitin Gadkari, CM Yogi praise young entrepreneurs at AKTU’s incubation facility

LUCKNOW Union minister of transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Innovation Hub, the AKTU’s incubation facility to nurture student innovation and create a culture of entrepreneurship, on Saturday. The two ministers checked out the innovative products developed by the incubated startups at 15 government engineering colleges. They appreciated the efforts of the students and young entrepreneurs who displayed their products.

During the event, an investment pitch session was also organised. As part of the session, 15 startups from different domains and sectors pitched their ideas to 10 investors. Later, 11 out of 15 participating startups received intent to invest from the investors.

On the occasion, two MoUs were also inked. The first MoU was signed with TERI in the presence of U.P. technical education minister Ashish Patel, and AKTU vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai. Another MoU was signed by Innovation Hub with the SATCOM Industry Association, which is working in the area of satellites in India.

Addressing the session, additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar said that the U.P. Global Investors’ Summit and the trade show are providing an outstanding opportunity to startup founders to meet with the best minds and experts around the world.