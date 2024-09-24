NMM Scholarship deadline extended as only 1.46 lakh apply in U.P.

The last date for submitting applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2025-26 has been extended to September 28. For representation only (File)

Initially, the deadline was extended from September 5 to September 20. However, due to the number of applicants still being only 1,46,012, the last date for application on the website www.entdata.co.in has now been extended further to September 28. Last year, a record 1,85,762 students applied for the scholarship in the 2024-25 session.

The deadline extension aims to provide scholarship benefits to the maximum number of eligible students, officials said.

Usha Chandra, director of the bureau of psychology, UP, and the state coordinator of NMMS Exams 2025-26, stated that the portal will be open on September 29 and 30 for correcting errors in online applications. The examination for Class 8 students studying in government-run, government-aided, and local body schools will be held in all districts of the state on November 10.

The bureau of psychology is the coordinating body of the NMMSS in the state.

Launched in 2008, the NMMSS scholarships are awarded to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to reduce the drop-out rate after Class 8. The scholarship amount is ₹12,000 per annum, disbursed at a rate of ₹1,000 per month, to support students from Class 9 to Class 12.

Students who passed the Class 7 examination in the 2023-24 academic session with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST students) and are now studying in Class 8 in government-run, government-aided, or local body schools in the 2024-25 session are eligible to appear for the scholarship exam.

Students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Government Residential, and Private Schools are not eligible. Additionally, the parents’ income of eligible students should not exceed ₹3.5 lakh from all sources. Around 1,79,971 students had applied in the 2023-24 session.