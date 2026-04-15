Panaji, The supply of domestic cooking gas is normal across Goa, but the state government is taking measures to ease the situation arising out of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, an official said on Wednesday. No issue of domestic LPG supply in Goa; steps underway to ease commercial cylinder situation: Govt

The West Asia conflict has affected energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. India remains heavily dependent on the Gulf region, where the war has entered its second month, for its oil supplies.

Goa's Secretary of Civil Supplies Department Sanjiv Gadkar told PTI on Wednesday that the supply of domestic cylinders is normal across the state.

"There is no issue of domestic LPG supply. Those customers who have booked the cylinders are getting it on time. The state government is taking steps to ease the situation arising out of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders," he said.

But there are certain issues with commercial LPG cylinders that are currently being addressed, according to him.

Commercial establishments have been given 20 per cent of their quota of the commercial LPG cylinders, with the state government announcing that the quota would be increased to total 40 per cent once they apply for Piped Natural Gas connections.

Gadkar said the state government was strictly following the guidelines of the central government, wherein the commercial establishments have to apply for the PNG.

Although PNG connections are not available all over Goa, the talukas of Tiswadi, Ponda, Salcette and Mormugao has the supply of this gas.

"Even if PNG supply is not available, commercial establishments can still avail of the 40 per cent quota once they complete the required application formalities," he said.

Gadkar said that many commercial establishments are facing problems as they had not registered with the LPG dealers.

"They used to source commercial LPG from third parties. Now, we have made it mandatory for them to register with the dealers," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.