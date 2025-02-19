No plan to extend Mahakumbh till March, ignore rumours: Prayagraj DM

: All rumours on social media platforms regarding the ongoing Mahakumbh being extended till March in view of the huge crowd arriving in Prayagraj has been categorically denied by district magistrate (DM) Prayagraj Ravindra Kumar Mandar. The Mahakumbh will conclude on the scheduled date of February 26 and till then, smooth movement of all the devotees is being ensured (PTI)

The Prayagraj DM said that such reports were nothing but mere rumours. The schedule of the Mahakumbh fair is released according to the auspicious time and decided in advance. The Mahakumbh will conclude on the scheduled date of February 26 and till then, smooth movement of all the devotees is being ensured, he said while talking to media persons.

The DM said that on the instructions of the chief minister, attention is being given to the convenience of all the devotees. He appealed to the devotees not to pay attention to any kind of rumours, because there is no proposal from the government or the administration to extend the date of the fair.

He said that during the remaining days, arrangements are being made for smooth bathing of the people and ensure their safe return.

The DM said, “Smooth traffic management is our priority. We are continuously working on this. Work is being done by balancing the movement of devotees without affecting the routine life in Prayagraj.”

‘Prayag Sangam stn closed till Mela concludes’

Prayagraj: Regarding the closure of the railway station, DM Ravindra Kumar Mandar said that no railway station of Prayagraj has been closed without prior notice. This too is a baseless rumour, he said. He said, “We have been closing Prayag Sangam station in Daraganj on peak days earlier as well. Since this station is adjacent to the fair area, it has been permanently closed till the fair concludes to avoid large gathering here. Apart from this, all railway stations are operational.” The DM said that the fair is a historic occasion for the government and the district administration, and all activities in the city are being conducted normally. “So far, no student has missed his/her exam. CBSE and ICSE boards have also decided that if someone misses the exam, then the students will get another chance at the end of the examination,” he said.