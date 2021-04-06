No scarcity of liquid oxygen: Rao; 12,000 Remdesivir injections will be available by Wed

PUNE The Pune district administration has assured citizens that currently there is no scarcity of liquid oxygen, but has admitted to the scarcity of the drug, Remdesivir.

As Covid cases have been spiking in Pune, the consumption of liquid oxygen has also increased from 55 metric tonnes per day, to 250 metric tonnes per day.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the availability of liquid oxygen is not a problem. He also stated that 12,000 Remdesivir injections will be available by Wednesday.

“We have got sufficient stock of liquid oxygen with us. The oxygen production capacity in Pune is 325 metric tonnes per day. Right now we are consuming around 250 metric tonnes per day. In January our consumption was as low as 55 metric tonnes per day,” Rao said.

Rao said that if a shortage of oxygen is noticed, then the administration has a plan B in place.

“If daily production and consumption are almost the same, then we have a plan B in place, by which, industrial production of oxygen will be reduced and it will be dedicated for medical purposes. Last year we had started importing oxygen from Raigad. If needed, we will do the same. Presently, there is no oxygen crisis,” Rao said.

As for complaints of a scarcity of Remdesivir, Rao said that more stock of the injections will be available by Wednesday. “There are many private hospitals which are complaining about the availability of Remedivisir. We have instructed all hospitals about hoarding of Remdesivir and judicious use of the same. We requested 12,000 injections from the joint director, FDA, on Tuesday. They are expected to be available Tuesday night. It will reduce the present scarcity,” Rao said.