No water supply in Katraj, Kondhwa, Bharati university on February 25
PUNE There will be no water supply in Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon Dhayari, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Kondhwa and Bharati university areas on February 25 (Thursday) due to repair works undertaken at the Vadgaon water treatment plant.
The water department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a press statement on Monday regarding the same and said that there would be no water in the areas due to electric work undertaken at the Vadgaon water treatment plant.
The water supply will resume with low pressure on Friday, said officials.
