Noida: 16 development projects worth 15cr inaugurated on I-Day

The Noida authority inaugurated 16 development projects worth ₹15.45 crore during the Independence Day celebrations at Sector 6 main administrative building on Sunday in the presence of GB Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, member of Rajya Sabha Surendra Nagar and other officials. It also inaugurated public utility services for women.

The authority officials, along with leaders who had congregated at the venue, hoisted the national flag and subsequently dedicated all the development projects to the general public.

“We have inaugurated 16 different projects worth ₹15.45 crore. These projects will benefit general public as the civic services have been strengthened. We should celebrate Independence Day by serving general public and there is no better way to celebrate this day than dedicating these projects to people,” said Sharma, who is also a former Union minister.

The authority inaugurated a project related to development of drains, footpath and central verge in sectors 74, 77, 116, 117 worth ₹2.88 crore, road construction in Sector 72 worth ₹2.26 crore, interlocking tiles in Sector 119 at a cost of ₹2.14 crore, service road repair in Sector 116 worth ₹1.85 crore, construction of an amphitheatre for ₹ 1.49 crore, footpath work in Master Plan 2 road worth ₹1.42 crore, an electric chamber for cremation for ₹1.19 crore, a fountain park worth ₹73 lakh and remaining work related to footpath and central verge in sectors 94, 124, 127 etc.

The authority also inaugurated a pink toilet for women in Sectors 18 and 150, and a ‘Beti Padao Beti Bachao’ sculpture in Sector 38 to spread awareness on women safety in the city.

“The Sculpture will inspire people to save girl child and also motivate them to work towards women safety,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.