Noida authority to rope in pvt agency for land audit

NOIDA:

The Noida authority has decided to rope in a private agency to carry out “a land audit” across the city soon. With the help of the audit report, the authority aims to figure out the land it can earmark for the development of industrial or residential plots.

The agency will be tasked to carry out a survey across 54 villages and sectors, to determine undeveloped and non-government land available in the city.

According to the officials, once the survey is completed, the agency will audit as to how much land can be used for the new projects, including industrial or residential purposes.

“We will rope in a private agency, which will work on the audit report, and then decide on the development of the city,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Noida authority to identify the land, which has already been acquired and can be used for the given purposes. The state government also wants to identify land belonging to private landowners and can be acquired for industrial or other purposes.

The UP government also wants to identify the available government land, so that it can be protected from the land mafias. They grab lands and construct unauthorised properties, causing revenue loss to the government, said the officials.

Right after coming to power, the UP government had directed the Noida authority to carry out a land audit of the available government land. The land department had conducted an audit, which showed that at least 250 hectares of land was to be acquired along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. But, due to shortage of staff, the department was unable to figure out the available government land in each village which could be used for different purposes such as residential, commercial or industrial, the officials said.

“The authority had conducted an internal audit in 2018, but there is a need to hire an agency that can conduct the land audit for planning in the future,” Maheshwari added.

The authority will also conduct a survey of around 550,000 square metres of undeveloped government land in City Centre, to understand if there is a requirement of land for group housing in the market. “Once we know about the demand for the land, we will float the scheme to sell this land,” according to Maheshwari.

The authority has mixed-use land in City Centre, and it can sell it to the developers. The officials estimate that they can raise around ₹2,000 crore by selling this government land.