Noida: Forest officials inspect Okhla Bird Sanctuary for signs of bird flu

Noida: Senior officials of the forest department on Sunday inspected the Okhla Bird Sanctuary to take stock of preparations to deal with possible cases of bird fly and to spot any plausible sign of the same.

The team, led by the forest conservator, Meerut circle, inspected the sanctuary and later briefed the city’s foresters on basic protocols, including keeping protective gear ready for any emergency situation.

Officials said that so far no signs have been seen of avian influenza in the city or zone’s wetlands.

“So far we have not seen any sign or symptom of bird flu or came across any dead water bird with unusual symptoms in the city or zone. We are vigilant and Sunday’s inspection at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary is part of the procedure. We are also vigilant with respect to small ponds and lakes in interiors or remote areas, especially those under the jurisdiction of the state forest department. As of now, vigilance is the best we can do to keep our wetlands safe,” said G Prasad, conservator (forests), Meerut circle.

He added that limited staff and manpower poses a challenge, however, they are coordinating with other departments.

“The only challenge was a little shortage of staff, however, we are coordinating with other departments like animal husbandry and district administrations,” added Prasad.

The divisional forest department of Gautam Budh Nagar said that the inspection drive is being held at other wetlands too as a precautionary measure.

“We have formed 20 rapid response teams (RRT) to inspect different areas such as Jewar, Bisrakh, Dankaur and Dadri. Each RRT has two officials from the forest department and one from animal husbandry. These teams will coordinate with three range forest officers. The teams will have to check for symptoms among birds, and mark all big and small waterbodies where migratory birds flock to,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer (DFO), GB Nagar.

He added that under the protocol, if any dead bird is found it is to be approached by officials wearing PPE kits and the carcass will be sent for testing at the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal.

The divisional forest department, Gautam Budh Nagar had last week restricted access to certain areas of Okhla Bird Sanctuary and closed the Surajpur wetland for visitors as a preventive measure. The forest department had also issued a warning, urging people and birders to be cautious around wetlands and to report any unusual bird deaths or symptoms, including tremors, diarrhoea, head tilt and paralysis.

“Please don’t touch any sick or dying bird. Keep pets away from them and wash footwear after visiting any water-bird sites like ponds and lakes. Please report any dead or diseased wild waterfowl at 9412492985,” said Srivastava.

So far, the city has not seen a single case of bird flu, however, as a preventive measure, a district-level task force, in addition to the RRT, has been set up in the district.