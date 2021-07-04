Noida: Work on golf course project to begin soon

NOIDA: The work on the 18-hole golf course project in Sector 151A will start in a week, officials of the Noida authority said on Sunday. The ₹90-crore project will be made operational by July 2022, they said.

“The work should start at the site within a week. And the process of providing membership should also be started simultaneously,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority. On Sunday, Maheshwari reviewed the progress of this project.

The authority had last month hired a private agency to develop the golf course, which will be the second such facility in the city. The authority had developed first 18-hole golf course in Sector 38A in 1990s.

In its 197th board meeting held on September 27, 2019, the Noida authority had approved a proposal to build a 90-acre golf course, 20-acre adventure sports facility and a heliport spread on 10 acres in Sector 151A.

“The authority has taken a decision to develop a heliport on public-private partnership model and the same has been approved by the board. Now, we are likely to issue a request for proposal to select a developer for the development of heliport that will boost connectivity. We have sent the proposal to state government for approval. The bell 412, bell 407 and MI-172 helicopters will be available at this facility,” said Maheshwari.

Some sectors such as 150 and 151, which are located near Sector 151A, are hub of luxurious condominiums and these facilities will fuel development in this region, said the officials.