Chennai, Northern parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy downpour, and several places in Chennai were inundated as Cyclone Murasu lay positioned about 250-260 km away from Chennai, heading for landfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Northern parts of TN receive rain as Cyclone Murasu heads to south coastal Andhra

The Chennai Airport authorities informed on Monday that certain flights have been cancelled in view of the adverse weather conditions. Passengers have been requested to contact the airline concerned for further information and assistance.

Many parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have been receiving torrential rains since Sunday night. Over the past 24 hours, Madhavaram recorded 11 cm rainfall, while Ennore Port recorded 10 cm. Nungambakkam also reported significant rainfall of 10 cm, an official said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, and authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the city today.

An orange alert denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran, who oversaw the civic body's operation to bail out water from inundated areas, said that while there is no major flooding, there however has been "some minor water stagnation" in certain areas.

"Out of 22 subways in the city, two faced a minor waterlogging issue, and the water was soon cleared for traffic," he told reporters on Monday and added that all the subways remain open for traffic.

The authorities are actively using pumps to clear these areas. The corporation has deployed field teams with backup motors in vulnerable areas. Additionally, the Commissioner is coordinating with the City Police Commissioner to manage traffic and prevent potential wave surges or coastal flooding.

The Corporation reported that while 28 monitoring stations across Chennai recorded heavy rainfall and five recorded very heavy rainfall , no locations experienced extremely heavy or unmanageable downpours. Teams remain on active alert to clear remaining logged water.

According to the IMD, the Cyclonic Storm Murasu over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with speed of 20 kmph during past 6 hours, intensifying into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 2.30 am of today, over the same region about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore , 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam , 310 km east-southeast of Kavali , 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Vishakhapatnam .

"It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight of November 2 to early hours of November 3," it said.

According to sources, the convergence fell over North Coastal TN last night, bringing widespread rains.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.