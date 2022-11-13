Notification for U.P. civic polls soon, number of wards likely to increase in 50 districts

LUCKNOW: Less than a year after the assembly elections, the state of Uttar Pradesh is set to witness high-octance civic polls. While the process of ward reservation is in its final stage, its preliminary presentation has been made before urban development minister AK Sharma. Besides, with provisional notification of ward reservation to start soon, the authorities have given seven days for people to raise objections. Subsequently, the final notification will be issued.

Officials of urban development department say that on the basis of the rapid survey, the number of wards is set to increase in nearly 50 districts in comparison to the last civic polls. They add that more than 4,400 wards would be contested by candidates from reserved categories this time. The provisional notification of reservation of wards will be issued in a phased manner after considering all “legally correct” objections.

According to the officials of urban development department, the reservation of seats is being done on the basis of rotational arrangement. The department will first issue the notification of seat reservation for the chairpersons of 200 palika parishads and 546 nagar panchayats.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, district authorities have prepared a report on reserved wards after completing the hearing of the objections in the rapid survey. After the disposal of around 150 objections, 21 wards have been reserved for the OBC category. This includes seven wards reserved specifically for OBC women. In comparison, 20 wards were reserved for OBC the last time.

Similarly, 14 seats in the state capital have been reserved for SC/ST candidates. Among them, five are kept for SC/ST women. The last time, there were 12 seats reserved for the SC/ST category. In all, 60 out of the 110 seats of LMC ward elections have been reserved. As per the quota, at least 37 women candidates will be part of the next Lucknow Municipal Corporation.