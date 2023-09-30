Now, 500 sq mtrs playground must for opening primary schools in city limits of U.P.

PRAYAGRAJ The Uttar Pradesh government has now established a minimum playground size requirement for the establishment of private primary and upper primary schools in the state. On September 26, a directive issued by Special Secretary (Basic Education) Yatindra Kumar was sent to the Director of Basic Education, outlining changes to the terms and conditions for granting recognition to schools from class 1 to class 8 within the state, as stated by a senior official from the state’s Basic Education Department. School kids on the playground of their school in Prayagraj (For representation only)

According to the new guidelines, primary schools located within urban areas must have a playground measuring at least 500 square meters, while upper primary schools within urban areas require a playground of 1000 square meters. For schools situated in rural areas, the Basic Education Department will only grant recognition if the playground measures a minimum of 1,000 square meters for primary schools and 2,000 square meters for upper primary schools, they added.

Previously, there were no stringent regulations concerning the size of sports fields required for granting recognition to primary and upper primary schools in the state, officials acknowledged.

The government order dated January 11, 2019, had only stipulated that there should be an adequate playground on or near the school premises for use by students. Additionally, the existing requirement of three classrooms measuring 270 square feet each, one staff room of 150x150 square feet, and one headmaster’s room remains mandatory for both primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) schools, as specified in the new order.

An additional room measuring 400 square feet has also been made mandatory for both types of schools to facilitate educational activities for children. Furthermore, an upper primary school must now have a science laboratory measuring 600 square feet, which was not a mandatory provision in previous regulations.

The new norms also emphasise the need for a sufficient number of trees and plants on the school premises to create a conducive natural environment for learning. However, these changes may pose challenges for many schools, especially in urban areas, to meet the land requirements.

Confirming these developments, Praveen Kumar Tiwari, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Prayagraj, stated, “Applications for the recognition of new schools will be accepted from April 1 to December 31.”

Application fee for recognition reduced

Under the new norms, the state government has reduced the application fee for the recognition of private schools for classes 1 to 5 (primary) and classes 6 to 8 (upper primary). Previously, fees of ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 had to be paid for primary and upper primary level schools, respectively. Now, schools will only need to pay ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, to obtain recognition in the state.

\

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. ...view detail