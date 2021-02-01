IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Now, a special postal cover on UP’s R-Day Ram Temple tableau
UP’s award winning tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on January 26. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT photo)
UP’s award winning tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on January 26. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT photo)
others

Now, a special postal cover on UP’s R-Day Ram Temple tableau

The tableau, depicting the Ram Temple, was adjudged the best and awarded by Union minister Kiren Rijiju on January 28. Its theme was “Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh”
READ FULL STORY
By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:27 AM IST

UP’s winning tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi will be immortalised with a special postal cover. The department of posts, in association with Sangam Philatelic Club which is preparing the design, has begun work on the special postal cover.

The tableau, depicting the Ram Temple, was adjudged the best and awarded by Union minister Kiren Rijiju on January 28. Its theme was “Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh”.

“The plan is to issue the special postal cover by March 2021 and donate funds generated through its sale for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” said Sangam Philatelic Club general secretary M Gulrez.

“Our team is working on the design of the proposed special postal cover. The documents will soon be sent to chief post master general-Lucknow for approval,” he added.

Gulrez said that the plan is to print 5,000 to 10,000 of these special postal covers as part of the initiative. However, the final numbers and the cost of the cover would be decided only after the approval of the proposal by the department of posts, he said.

This will not be the first time that the department of posts and Sangam Philatelic Club are bringing out a special postal cover on Lord Ram. A special postal cover, in honour of “Shri Ramlala Temple’ of Ayodhya, was released at the head post office, Civil Lines, Prayagraj, on Diwali eve in November 2020. The special cover was conceived by M Gulrez and designed by Rajiv Mishra of Sangam city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
UP’s award winning tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on January 26. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT photo)
UP’s award winning tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on January 26. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT photo)
others

Now, a special postal cover on UP’s R-Day Ram Temple tableau

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:27 AM IST
The tableau, depicting the Ram Temple, was adjudged the best and awarded by Union minister Kiren Rijiju on January 28. Its theme was “Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh”
READ FULL STORY
Close
VTR, which is broadly divided into two divisions, is home to a number of wild animals like tigers, leopards, bears and rhinoceros. (Representational Image)
VTR, which is broadly divided into two divisions, is home to a number of wild animals like tigers, leopards, bears and rhinoceros. (Representational Image)
others

Tiger’s carcass found in Bihar’s Valmiki Reserve

By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The tiger appeared to be 3-4 years old; the exact cause of death will only be confirmed once the post-mortem report is in
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students have attributed the decline in the number of doctorates awarded by the varsity this year to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. (HT FILE)
Students have attributed the decline in the number of doctorates awarded by the varsity this year to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. (HT FILE)
others

University of Mumbai convocation: Only 150 PhD, MPhil degrees to be given today

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The annual convocation ceremony of the University of Mumbai (MU) will award only 150 PhD and MPhil degrees this year as compared to the 413 degrees awarded for last academic year (2019-20) and 332 in the 2018-19 academic year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
others

Awaiting state nod, Thane schools prep to restart in safe mode

By Ankita G Menon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Meanwhile, schools in the rural areas of Thane district which had reopened on January 27, have been following social distancing rules and ensuring that each student’s temperature is checked
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residential clean energy programmes, specifically the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas cook stoves and household electrification, deliver very significant reductions in emissions. (Chandra Venkataraman and Kushal Tibrewal)
Residential clean energy programmes, specifically the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas cook stoves and household electrification, deliver very significant reductions in emissions. (Chandra Venkataraman and Kushal Tibrewal)
others

Integrating air quality, clean energy policies can cut emissions: IIT-Bombay scientists

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The researchers found that policies on residential clean energy and air pollution regulation by curbing brick production and burning of agricultural residue have greater benefits than the policies on curbing emissions from industries and transportation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents can drop solved prelim papers in the boxes at VPM’s Vidya Mandir High School, Dahisar. (HT)
Parents can drop solved prelim papers in the boxes at VPM’s Vidya Mandir High School, Dahisar. (HT)
others

Mumbai schools go extra mile for Class 10, 12 students ahead of board exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Unable to conduct prelims, schools opt for question paper app, drop boxes for solved papers to help students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some candidates have also put up banners without the symbol and photographs of any senior party leaders. (HT Photo)
Some candidates have also put up banners without the symbol and photographs of any senior party leaders. (HT Photo)
others

Mohali MC polls: BJP candidates campaigning without party symbol

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:52 AM IST
BJP’s state executive member Sukhwinder Singh Goldy said the candidates will include the symbol and photographs of senior leaders on their banners after filing nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Pic for representation)
The victim was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Pic for representation)
others

Guard kills colleague with hammer in Mumbai to avoid transfer

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The man accused the victim of conspiring with two other guards to get him transferred to a site with a lower salary
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court directed MSEDCL to seek clubbing of all the petitions so they may be heard at the principal seat in Mumbai and posted the hearing for the first week of this month. (HT FILE)
The court directed MSEDCL to seek clubbing of all the petitions so they may be heard at the principal seat in Mumbai and posted the hearing for the first week of this month. (HT FILE)
others

MSEDCL jobs: Bombay HC to decide on new merit list to include Marathas

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The petitioners who were previously covered by the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) reservation approached HC seeking directions to be considered for EWS reservation as they were eligible to apply under the quota
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
others

Act against Sharjeel Usmani for defaming Hindu community: BJP to Maharashtra govt

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 AM IST
State home minister Anil Deshmukh should take action against him, said BJP state unit president Keshav Upadhye
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi allows cinema halls to operate at full capacity, opens swimming pools

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday allowed cinema halls to operate at full capacity, while also permitting swimming pools to open for all
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representational image) A study by HVS-Anarock suggests that fall in international tourists has severely affected Mumbai’s hotel industry. (AP)
(Representational image) A study by HVS-Anarock suggests that fall in international tourists has severely affected Mumbai’s hotel industry. (AP)
others

Hotels in Mumbai struggle to survive post Covid lockdown due to low occupancy

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Mumbai Six months after hotels in Mumbai were allowed to reopen, most of them are still struggling to stay afloat as they are running at approximately 40% occupancy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

30, including freelance journalist, arrested for violence at Singhu

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 30 people arrested in connection to the violence at Singhu border in connection to the farmer’s protest on Friday and an independent journalist who was taken in custody on Saturday from the same place for allegedly disrupting a public servant on duty, were sent to judicial custody, their lawyers said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tenant thrashes residents in Tulip Orange society over parking

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Gurugram Badshahpur police on Sunday registered a complaint against 12 people, including a tenant of Tulip Orange Society, for allegedly thrashing three residents of the gated society in Sector 70 on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurugram: Health department to begin survey to detect cases of leprosy

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
After suspending active disease surveillance for leprosy — a bacterial ailment which continues to be reported from some clusters in Gurugram — the health department will conduct a door-to-door survey this week in the district’s vulnerable neighbourhoods
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP