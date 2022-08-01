Now, police teams tracing Atiq’s son Umar; Ali’s aides still at large
After the surrender of Ali Ahmed, younger son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, before the district court on Saturday, the police are now making efforts to arrest four of his aides who are still at large. Moreover, the police teams will also expedite their efforts to trace the whereabouts of Atiq’s eldest son Umar who is dodging not only the Uttar Pradesh police but also the CBI.
Umar is wanted in abduction and assault of Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Agarwal in 2018. It is alleged that Mohit Agarwal was abducted from his residence in Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail where he was attacked by Atiq and his henchmen and was forced to transfer his firms in their names. An FIR was lodged against Atiq, Umar and others at Lucknow but later Umar’s name was removed from the case during investigations.
However, CBI included his name in the FIR when the investigation of the case was handed over to the agency. Despite continuous raids, Umar remained out of police and CBI net following which a reward of ₹2 lakh was declared on his arrest.
Meanwhile, Prayagraj police are making fresh attempts to arrest Ali’s four accomplices who were named in the FIR by property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu. Zeeshan has alleged that he was at his farmhouse in Andhipur area when Ali and ten of his aides attacked him and his kin. Ali forced him to talk to his father Atiq Ahmed lodged in Ahmedabad Jail who demanded ₹5 crore as extortion from him.
On his complaint, an FIR was lodged against 11 persons.
Kareli police arrested Mohd Saif aka Maya and Mohd Ahad on the same day of the incident while the rest of them, including Ali, were on the run. Later, one of the accused Phullu surrendered before the court while Imran and Sanjay were granted anticipatory bail by the court. However, Mohd Asaad, Arif aka Kachholi, Talib and Aman were still at large and a reward of ₹25,000 each was declared on their arrest.
SHO Kareli Arvind Gautam said efforts were underway to trace them. Chargesheet has been filed at the court on the basis of arrests made earlier, he added.
It is worth mentioning that a case of issuing threats to PDA officials during a speech at a rally of AIMIM is also lodged against Ali at Kareli police station.
Police officials said Ali’s statement would be recorded at Naini Central Jail where he is being lodged. Police will apply for his remand if anything related to the case is to be recovered.
Underprivileged students learn to dream big with free NEET coaching
A group of doctors and medical students in Maharashtra are offering free coaching to students from poor families and rural areas to prepare them for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), for which private coaching classes are a costly affair. Six students from the batch of 36 cracked the Common Entrance Test of the Maharashtra government for medical and engineering courses. Many of them got into good colleges.
1000 plus campaigners sing national anthem to save Aarey
Mumbai: In order to evoke the spirit of unity and patriotism and send a strong message to the critics of the Save Aarey movement that their protests are not 'anti-development', over 1,000 plus campaigners, gathered at Aarey Colony's Birsa Munda Chowk on Sunday morning, sung the powerful rendition of the Indian national anthem toward the end of their demonstration at 1pm.
41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday
Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on hIdentified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane'sbirthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.
Merger on cards: Cantonment residents seek clarity on several issues
As the Union government is seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area, civic activists and cantonment residents have demanded clarity on several issues. The three cantonment boards of Pune, Khadki and Dehu were dissolved in February 2021. The term of the board ended in February 2020 and after that two extensions were granted by the union government.
Lekhpal recruitment exam: Aspirants allege foul play, create ruckus
Aspirants of lekhpal recruitment examination created a ruckus at Chetna Girls Intermediate College in Kareli area on Sunday alleging that certain centre officials were providing unfair advantage to a woman aspirant. An enquiry has been handed over to ADM (city) and SP (city) in this connection, district administration officials said. Another room invigilator supported the claims of other aspirants. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report and evidences, SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey added.
