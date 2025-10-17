Now, ‘SabhaSaar’ AI tool to record Panchayat meetings in real time in Prayagraj

In a major step towards digitizing grassroot governance, the Panchayati Raj Department in Prayagraj has launched the SabhaSaar AI Tool—an artificial intelligence-powered solution designed to modernise and streamline the documentation of Panchayat meetings.

This innovative tool uses AI to automatically generate structured Minutes of Meeting (MoM) from audio and video recordings of Gram Sabha sessions. Designed to assist panchayats, administrative bodies, and rural development initiatives, SabhaSaar provides instant access to meeting insights and enhances transparency, shared district officials.

“All meetings at the district, block, and village levels will now be recorded using this AI-based platform,” said District Panchayat Raj Officer Ravi Shankar Dwivedi.

“Speakers can voice their discussions directly into the app, and the minutes will be auto-generated in real-time through audio typing technology,” he added.

The tool eliminates the need for manual documentation, significantly saving time and effort. Effective immediately, it has been rolled out across all 1,540 gram panchayats in the Prayagraj district, he added.

Until now, minutes of Panchayat meetings were handwritten—a process that often delayed action on key decisions. However, proposals discussed during these meetings frequently require prompt implementation for efficient rural development.

The SabhaSaar platform is accessible at https://sabhasaar.panchayat.gov.in, and authorised users can log in using their e-GramSwaraj ZP/BP/GP credentials.

To ensure effective use of the tool, Gram Panchayats have been directed to install a public address system with a microphone and speaker. In the absence of one, they are advised to rent the equipment.

Recordings can be made using a smartphone or digital camera, which should be fully charged and have at least 2 GB of available storage.

Officials also instructed that the recording device be placed on a tripod or stable surface to avoid shaky footage. The recordings should be saved in MP3 or MP4 format and named with the Gram Panchayat’s name, subject, and date before being uploaded to the portal. Notably, internet access is not required during recording—files can be uploaded later once connectivity is available.