Odisha championship: 3 arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor athlete
BHUBANESWAR: Three senior athletes of Odisha participating in long jump and middle distance running in Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship now underway in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Monday after a minor athlete accused them of sexually abusing him, police said.
Police officials in Bhubaneswar said they have arrested Suraj Thakur, Jagannath Das and Ashish Patra from the athletic championship now underway at a private university after the mother of a 16-year-old long jumper from Rourkela lodged a complaint against them. Suraj Thakur, 24, participated in 1,500 metre while Das, 28, participated in 3,000 metre steeplechase events. Patra, 27, took part in the long jump. All the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Juvenile Justice Act section 75.
The boy’s mother told the police that the accused called her son to their room in KIIT University campus on Sunday on the pretext of giving him a lunch coupon and tortured him.
However, the FIR was lodged after the boy along with his mother met deputy commissioner of police Uma Shankar Dash alleging police inaction. “On the basis of the complaint filed by the minor boy’s mother, an investigation is on. The inspector is the investigating officer while the zonal assistant commissioner of police is supervising the investigation,” said Dash.
-
Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village. He accused Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district of killing his brother. Bhikhiwind station house officer Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested.
-
Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after Covid spread
Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida, officials said on Monday. One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.
-
School timings in Pune likely to be revised due to heatwave conditions in state
PUNE As the state is witnessing heatwave conditions, the education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours. In some districts, the temperature has gone above 40 degrees Celsius. With the help of the local district administration, schools can reschedule timings for this month. Also, a holiday can be given in extreme situations, said officials. While from April 2 the state government has allowed full capacity at schools.
-
UP: Marijuana worth ₹2 crore seized, two nabbed
Two people allegedly smuggling 1316.52 kg of marijuana worth around ₹2 crore from Odisha were arrested by the Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road near engineering college (Surya Group of Institutions) in Mohanlalganj here on Monday. DRI officials said acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck loaded with the illegal consignment which was being taken to Ludhiana in Punjab.
-
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics