Odisha championship: 3 arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor athlete

BHUBANESWAR: Three senior athletes of Odisha participating in long jump and middle distance running in Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship now underway in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Monday after a minor athlete accused them of sexually abusing him, police said.

Police officials in Bhubaneswar said they have arrested Suraj Thakur, Jagannath Das and Ashish Patra from the athletic championship now underway at a private university after the mother of a 16-year-old long jumper from Rourkela lodged a complaint against them. Suraj Thakur, 24, participated in 1,500 metre while Das, 28, participated in 3,000 metre steeplechase events. Patra, 27, took part in the long jump. All the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Juvenile Justice Act section 75.

The boy’s mother told the police that the accused called her son to their room in KIIT University campus on Sunday on the pretext of giving him a lunch coupon and tortured him.

However, the FIR was lodged after the boy along with his mother met deputy commissioner of police Uma Shankar Dash alleging police inaction. “On the basis of the complaint filed by the minor boy’s mother, an investigation is on. The inspector is the investigating officer while the zonal assistant commissioner of police is supervising the investigation,” said Dash.